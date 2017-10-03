Death toll in Mexico earthquake rises to 366

MEXICO CITY — Officials have raised the death toll of last month's magnitude 7.1 earthquake in Mexico to 366 people.

National Civil Defence Coordinator Luis Felipe Puente says via Twitter that the total has increased by three.

The last remaining bodies are being recovered from a collapsed office building in Mexico City. The toll in the capital stood at 225 on Tuesday. There were also 74 in Morelos, 45 in Puebla, 15 in Mexico State, six in Guerrero and one in Oaxaca.