Defence tries to cast doubt on case against Benghazi suspect
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WASHINGTON —
The trial for Abu Khattala entered its second day with U.S. government prosecutors continuing to question a diplomatic security agent who tried unsuccessfully to save ambassador Chris Stevens and Sean Patrick Smith, a State Department information management officer, from a burning U.S. compound. Nearly eight hours later, two more Americans, contract security officers Tyrone Woods and Glen Doherty, died in a mortar attack on a CIA complex nearby.
The
"I remember looking at them dead in the eye and said 'Where were you?'" Wickland said he told them during a lull in the attack. After gunfire resumed, the disorganized local force "just started running."
Peterson, who sat next to Abu Khattala during the trial, highlighted the Libyan force's lack of response in helping defend U.S. personnel as part of a strategy to suggest that other local Libyans — perhaps former loyalists to former Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi or turncoats working at the compound — were to blame for the attacks.
The
"You knew there were Gadhafi loyalists who still remained?" she asked Wickland.
"Yes," he replied.
"By the time the revolution was over, there were still loyalists?" she asked.
"I would assume so," Wickland replied.
Wickland testified that the armed local Libyan force that scattered at one point during the attack might have been disorganized, but did not show hostility toward the Americans. Two of the members of that force Wickland knew personally were so disturbed by what had happened that they had "tears in their eyes," he said.
Wickland also testified that another local unarmed force working with the Americans did their job in alerting the pending strike. He said members of that group who had been trained to shout "attack, attack, attack" to warn the Americans did scream the words into their radios just before the strike.
On Monday, Wickland offered an emotional account of how he tried to save Stevens and Smith at the diplomatic compound. He retook the stand Tuesday morning and continued his harrowing tale of surviving and how he and other Americans jumped in an
"I just floored it. They (armed men along the road) all raised up (their weapons) and started shooting the car, pelting the car hundreds of times," he said, adding that he later plowed through parked vehicles and a wooden roadblock.
They eventually reached the CIA annex, which was then attacked by mortars. He recalled being treated in a medical room for his injuries, drinking water and eating fruit for energy. He was having trouble breathing because of the smoke he had inhaled, but there was no oxygen to help with that and he grabbed a gun and took up a position to help with the attack on the annex.
Later, he heard a loud explosion and David Ubben, another diplomatic security agent, was brought down to the medical room.
"The mortar basically had ripped off his leg," Wickland said. "He had shrapnel in his face, and it had ripped off part of his arm. It's hard to see your friend like that."
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Driver charged after two men killed when car slams into parked van in Lower Sackville
-
'Beautiful vision:' Halifax Brewery Farmers' Market getting major upgrades
-
Stop 'throwing pork chops to raccoons,' says Dartmouth councillor who wants feeding ban
-
Calgary school trustee candidate condemned for Edmonton attack comments: 'You are finished'