Denmark: Stab wounds found on dead journalist's torso

COPENHAGEN — Fifteen stabs wounds were found on the headless and dismembered torso of a Swedish journalist last seen with a Danish inventor in his home-made submarine, a prosecutor said Tuesday. Police also found videos on the man's computer showing women being tortured and murdered.

Prosecutor Jakob Buch-Jepsen said at a pre-trial hearing that the cause of death for 30-year-old Kim Wall has not yet been established.

Inventor Peter Madsen, 46, is being held on preliminary charges of manslaughter and indecent handling of a corpse. Madsen says Wall died after being accidentally hit by a 70-kilogram (155-pound) hatch in the submarine's tower and he buried her at sea.

Buch-Jepsen said the videos found on Madsen's personal computer are considered real.

Wall's torso was found off Copenhagen Aug. 21, 10 days after Madsen's arrest.The two — who didn't know each other beforehand — had gone out on Madsen's 40-ton submarine UC3 Nautilus on Aug. 10

Buch-Jepsen said Madsen, 46, had killed Wall at an unknown time between Aug. 10 and 11, had cut up the body and attached a belt with a pipe to the torso with the purpose of making it sink.

The missing body parts were cut off after Wall's death, Buch-Jepsen said, quoting an autopsy report.