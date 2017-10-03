Deportation order vacated for woman who sought sanctuary

The Greensboro News & Record reports Minerva Cisneros Garcia left the Congregational United Church of Christ for the first time since June on Monday, after her attorney Helen Parsonage received notice of the vacated order.

Cisneros entered the United States from Mexico in 2000 along with two sons, one who's blind and one who has since died of leukemia. The Winston-Salem woman has no criminal record and was given a stay of removal by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency due to her son's needs in 2013, but was ordered to leave the country this year.