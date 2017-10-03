European court asked to rule on Facebook data transfers
LONDON — Ireland's High Court has asked the European Court of Justice to decide whether Facebook's Dublin-based subsidiary can legally transfer users' personal data to its U.S. parent, saying there are "well-founded concerns" the practice violates European law.
The case has far-reaching implications for social media companies and others who move large amounts of data via the internet.
Ireland's Data Commissioner had previously issued a preliminary decision that such transfers are illegal because agreements between Facebook and its Irish subsidiary don't adequately protect the privacy of European citizens.