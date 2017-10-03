Goats, donkey corralled after getting loose in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Ten goats and a donkey that were helping to clear vines and weeds in a Pittsburgh park were quickly corralled after they got loose from their enclosure.
An Allegheny County 911 supervisor tells the Tribune-Review (http://bit.ly/2xd1mfz ) the animals were reported loose in the city's Brighton Heights
A post on the Allegheny GoatScape Facebook page indicates the goats had been in the park for about a week helping to clear vegetation.
