Houston-area leaders start providing Harvey relief money
A
A
Share via Email
HOUSTON — The Harvey relief fund established by Houston-area leaders has provided its first grants, giving out $7.5 million to 28 organizations.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Harris County Judge Ed Emmett and other leaders of the fund announced the grants Tuesday.
The money amounts to less than 10
The groups receiving money are expected to spend it within 90 days and report back to the relief fund's board on how they used the money. Nearly half of the organizations say their purpose for the money is to provide temporary housing or home repair.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax police say man roughed up in Dartmouth home, suffers significant injuries
-
Driver charged after two men killed when car slams into parked van in Lower Sackville
-
Stop 'throwing pork chops to raccoons,' says Dartmouth councillor who wants feeding ban
-
Teenager caught going almost 150 km/h in 70 zone: Halifax police