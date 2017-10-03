Image of Asia: Dalai Lama greets devotees
In this photo by Associated Press photographer Ashwini Bhatia, Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama greets devotees as he arrives to give a religious talk at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharmsala, India.
The four-day talk will end on Friday.
This image was made with a 70-200mm lens at a shutter speed of 1/160, aperture of f4, and ISO 1600.
