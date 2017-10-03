News / World

Image of Asia: Dalai Lama greets devotees

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama greets devotees as he arrives to give a religious talk at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharmsala, India, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017. The four-day talk, which is organized on request from a Taiwanese Buddhist group, will end on Friday. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama greets devotees as he arrives to give a religious talk at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharmsala, India, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017. The four-day talk, which is organized on request from a Taiwanese Buddhist group, will end on Friday. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)

In this photo by Associated Press photographer Ashwini Bhatia, Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama greets devotees as he arrives to give a religious talk at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharmsala, India.

The four-day talk will end on Friday.

___

This image was made with a 70-200mm lens at a shutter speed of 1/160, aperture of f4, and ISO 1600.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular