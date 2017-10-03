Israeli bank: US tax settlement to be higher than thought

JERUSALEM — Israel's largest bank says the cost of settling a U.S. tax evasion probe could be "significantly higher" than previously anticipated.

Bank Hapoalim is being investigated by the Justice Department and New York state over allegations that it helped American clients evade taxes.

In a report to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Tuesday, the bank said it is in talks with American authorities over the terms of a potential settlement. It said certain "findings" may have "an adverse effect" without elaborating. The bank already has set aside nearly $200 million for a potential settlement.