Jimmy Kimmel calls for gun control after Las Vegas shooting

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel opened his show with a raw, emotional monologue about gun control in America following the mass shooting in Las Vegas that killed 59 people, including three Canadians.

Kimmel, whose hometown is Las Vegas, got teary-eyed and choked up as he talked about the carnage that occurred when a 64-year-old man open fired at concert goers from his 32nd floor hotel room at the Mandalay Bay.

“It’s the kind of thing that makes you want to throw up or give up,” said Kimmel. “It’s too much to even process, all these devastated families that have to live with this pain forever because one person with a violent and insane voice in his head managed to stockpile a collection of high-powered rifles and use them to shoot people.”

Kimmel went on to criticize the lack of definitive action to change gun laws in the wake of mass shootings in recent years.

“When someone with a beard attacks us, we tapped phones, we invoke travel bans, we build walls, we take every possible precaution to make sure it doesn’t happen again,” said Kimmel. “But when an American buys a gun and kills other Americans, then there’s nothing we can do about that.”

The late-night called out the White House’s response about how it is not the time for a political debate on gun laws. Kimmel argued that “now is the time for political debate” since “we have 59 people dead, it wasn’t their time either.”

Kimmel went on to castigate President Donald Trump who “is praying for those who lost their lives. In February, he also signed a bill to make it easier for people with severe mental illness to buy guns legally.”

He also criticized Republican leaders Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan, who also sent their thoughts and prayers today, about not doing anything about gun violence because “the NRA has their balls in a money clip.”

“They should be praying for God to forgive them for letting the gun lobby run this country,” said Kimmel.

Then he showed photos of 56 senators who voted against closing loopholes on background checks following last year’s Orlando Pulse nightclub massacre that killed 49 people.

“I want to show you something, here are faces of the Senators who — days after the shooting in Orlando — voted against a bill that would have closed those loopholes,” said Kimmel. “The House of Representatives will be voting on a piece of legislation this week. It’s a bill to legalize the sale of silencers for guns. This is what they’re working on. We have a major problem with gun violence in this country — and I guess they don’t care.”

The late-night host went on to say that he wants his show to be a comedy show but that is has become “increasingly difficult lately.”