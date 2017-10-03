Judge revives challenge to LGBT religious objections law
JACKSON, Miss. — Opponents might get another chance to block a Mississippi law that lets government workers or private businesspeople cite religious beliefs to deny services to gay or lesbian couples.
It's considered the broadest religious-objections state law enacted since the U.S. Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage in 2015.
U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves blocked the Mississippi law before it could take effect in 2016, saying it unconstitutionally
Meanwhile, a federal appeals court has cleared the way for the law to take effect Friday. The court said people who filed another challenge in 2016 lacked legal standing to do so. Attorneys are asking the Supreme Court to keep the law on hold.
