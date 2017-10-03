Judge revives challenge to LGBT religious objections law

JACKSON, Miss. — Opponents might get another chance to block a Mississippi law that lets government workers or private businesspeople cite religious beliefs to deny services to gay or lesbian couples.

It's considered the broadest religious-objections state law enacted since the U.S. Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage in 2015.

U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves blocked the Mississippi law before it could take effect in 2016, saying it unconstitutionally favours some religious beliefs. On Monday, Reeves reopened a 2014 same-sex marriage lawsuit that could be used to challenge the law.