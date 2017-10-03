Lawyer: Crossbow killing a failure of mental health system
An attorney for a woman charged with fatally shooting her mother with a crossbow says his client suffered from schizophrenia for at least two decades and bounced in and out of mental institutions.
Jon Ostroff says 51-year-old Lisa Caplan was "released against her family's wishes repeatedly," blaming a "failed mental health system" for what he called a preventable death.
State police say Caplan admitted to the killing. Her lawyer questions whether Caplan was capable of waiving her right against self-discrimination, given questions about her mental state. He's also demanding a psychiatric evaluation.