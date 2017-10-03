Lawyer: Crossbow killing a failure of mental health system

An attorney for a woman charged with fatally shooting her mother with a crossbow says his client suffered from schizophrenia for at least two decades and bounced in and out of mental institutions.

Jon Ostroff says 51-year-old Lisa Caplan was "released against her family's wishes repeatedly," blaming a "failed mental health system" for what he called a preventable death.

Caplan lived with 71-year-old Sandra Barndt in Palmerton, about 80 miles (129 kilometres ) north of Philadelphia. Police say Caplan fatally shot her mother with a crossbow Wednesday.