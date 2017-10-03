Macedonia: Mayor beaten as violence mars poll campaigning

SKOPJE, Macedonia — Macedonian police say they have detained nine people for questioning after the mayor of a predominantly Roma suburb of capital Skopje was beaten in the latest violence ahead of Oct. 15 local government elections.

Elvis Bajram, mayor of Suto Orizary, who is running for second term, sustained facial injuries after he was attacked during a campaign appearance Monday.

Local elections were delayed by six months due to a major political crisis, with Macedonian leaders unable to form a new government after a general election last year. A coalition was eventually formed under Social Democrat Prime Minister Zoran Zaev.