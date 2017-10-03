Man convicted in wife's shooting death gets 30-year sentence
MAYS LANDING, N.J. — A former New Jersey restaurant owner convicted of fatally shooting his wife in the head is going to state prison.
Sergio DeRosa received a 30-year sentence on Tuesday.
DeRosa was convicted in July on a murder charge for the May 2014 death of 57-year-old Lynn DeRosa at their Mullica Hill home. The couple owned the Old Bay Restaurant & Bar in Egg Harbor City.
Atlantic County prosecutors say DeRosa shot his wife in the head with a shotgun.
He says he accidentally shot his wife while cleaning the gun. In an interview with police that was played to jurors, he cursed himself for putting a live round into the gun and pulling the trigger.
DeRosa's daughter-in-law testified the couple argued about money and DeRosa said he took $80,000 from a safety deposit box.
