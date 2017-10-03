Massachusetts man sentenced for sexually exploiting 150 boys

BOSTON — Authorities say a Massachusetts man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for sexually exploiting about 150 boys by posing as a 14-year-old girl and convincing them to send him nude photos and videos of themselves.

Twenty-four-year-old Curtis Simoneau, of Framingham, was sentenced in federal court Monday after pleading guilty in June to coercion and enticement of a minor and possession of child pornography.

Prosecutors say Simoneau told a 13-year-old boy he was a girl living in Maine. Authorities say the victim believed he was in an online relationship with the girl and the two exchanged nude photos and videos.