Mississippi student dies when car drives under school bus

ASHLAND, Miss. — Authorities say a high school senior who was driving a car with two other people in it became blinded by the sun and crashed under a school bus, killing one of the passengers.

The other passenger was critically injured and flown to a hospital. The driver was also injured and expected to recover.

No one on the bus was hurt.

Benton County Deputy Coroner tells WHBQ-TV that 14-year-old Kahleb McKinnie, an Ashland High School freshman, was killed Tuesday morning. McKinnie's cousin, a sixth-grader, was critically injured.

Ashland Police say the driver reported being blinded by the sun.