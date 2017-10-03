Navy says Mississippi and Louisiana pilots died in jet crash

MERIDIAN, Miss. — The Navy says the pilots killed in a training jet that crashed Sunday in Tennessee were from Louisiana and Mississippi.

Lt. Liz Feaster, a Navy spokeswoman, said Tuesday that aboard the plane were 31-year-old instructor Lt. Patrick Ruth from Metairie, Louisiana, and 25-year-old student pilot Lt. j.g. Wallace Burch from Horn Lake, Mississippi.

Both men were stationed at Naval Air Station Meridian in Mississippi. Their T-45C Goshawk went down in the Cherokee National Forest near the southeast Tennessee town of Tellico Plains.

Ruth was a nine-year Navy veteran and had served in a training squadron at Meridian since 2015. Burch had been in the Navy for nearly three years and was assigned to the Meridian training squadron last year.