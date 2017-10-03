Navy SEAL dies in California recreational skydiving accident
PERRIS, Calif. — Officials say a man killed in a recreational skydiving accident in Southern California was a decorated Navy SEAL.
The Federal Aviation Administration says Cmdr. Seth Stone's parachute failed to open properly after he jumped from a hot air balloon Saturday in Perris. The FAA is investigating.
The San Diego Union-Tribune reported Monday that the 41-year-old from Texas was most recently assigned to Special Operations Command Pacific in Hawaii.
Stone earned two Silver Stars, including one for leading wounded SEALs to safety following a firefight in Ramadi, Iraq in 2006. He also earned a Bronze Star and the Navy Marine Corps Commendation Medal.
Rear Adm. Tim Szymanski, commander of the Naval Special Warfare Command, called Stone "one of our best."
