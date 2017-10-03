New mental exam ordered for suspect in post-Katrina shooting

NEW ORLEANS — A federal judge has ordered a mental health examination for a white man charged with shooting at three black men in what prosecutors called a racially motivated attack following Hurricane Katrina.

Roland Bourgeois (BOOZH'-wah) Jr. was indicted in 2010 and pleaded not guilty to federal charges including civil rights and firearms violations. His trial was repeatedly postponed amid questions about his mental competency.

A federal judge Tuesday ordered Bourgeois be examined at a federal medical facility.

Prosecutors said in documents last week that mental health records suggest a psychiatrist evaluated Bourgeois this year and determined he was competent for trial.