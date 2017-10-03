NY hospital, doctors prepare medical aid for Puerto Rico

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. — Health care providers across New York state are planning to send physicians, medicine and medical supplies to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico.

Newsday reports (https://nwsdy.li/2kiJCy6 ) that Long Island-based Northwell Health, Stony Brook University and the Medical Society of the State of New York are involved in the effort to get medical aid to the U.S. territory devastated by Hurricane Maria last month.

At least 100 doctors and nurses from Northwell Health and 24 from the university have volunteered to go to the Caribbean island to help with medical needs.

Officials with the Long Island-based medical society say they're waiting for directions from their counterparts in San Juan before arranging departure dates for the medical personnel.

The organization is asking its 3,000 members to donate funds for Puerto Rican doctors whose practices were damaged by the hurricane.

