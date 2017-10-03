Polish women march again, year after large 'black protest'

WARSAW, Poland — Thousands of Poles, mostly women, have marched through Warsaw and other Polish cities to demand greater reproductive rights and protest what they see as discrimination by the conservative government.

The demonstrations Tuesday came on the first-year anniversary of a massive so-called "Black Protest" by women dressed in black that stopped a plan for a total ban on abortion.

Participants said that despite last year's victory their battle isn't over, noting that abortion remains illegal in almost all cases in Poland. They accused the government of Prime Minister Beata Szydlo of taking other steps that they say are bad for women.

"Beata, women will overthrow your government," they shouted, using a slogan that rhymes in Polish.