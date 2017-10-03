Possible mountain lion sighting near Cherry Creek Campground
SILVER CITY, N.M. — Gila National Forest officials say they've received a report of a possible mountain lion sighting in the drainage near the Cherry Creek Campground on the Silver City Ranger District.
Cautionary signs will be posted at the campground.
Experts say human encounters with mountain lions are rare as most wild animals want to avoid humans.
Mountain lions tend to spend the day in dense cover and be out more at dawn and dusk.
