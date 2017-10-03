Restaurant owner threatens to dig up Confederate marker

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A South Carolina ice cream shop owner who wants to have a nearby Confederate flag removed is threatening to dig up a marker honouring rebel soldiers near the flagpole.

Edisto River Creamery owner Tommy Daras told The Times and Democrat of Orangeburg that he left a message with the Sons of Confederates chapter in Santee, saying if they want the monument, they better get it in a few days.

But members of the Sons of Confederate Veterans say Daras is breaking the law. The group was deeded 130 square feet (12 square meters) to fly a Confederate flag by the former owner of the building.