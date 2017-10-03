Romania, Bulgaria open new border crossing

BUCHAREST, Romania — The Romanian and Bulgarian prime ministers have opened a new border checkpoint between their countries, both of which want to join the visa-free Schengen travel zone.

Romanian Premier Mihai Tudose met Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borisov for the official opening ceremony Tuesday of the Lipnita-Kaynardza crossing, which links southeast Romania to northeast Bulgaria.

Romania and Bulgaria need to demonstrate that their borders are secure in order to join Schengen. A statement from Romania's border police said the crossing meets required security standards.

The border crossing which cost 6 million euros ($7 million) will ease international traffic and will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.