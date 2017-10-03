Russia says its strikes killed hundreds of IS in east Syria

MOSCOW — Russia's military says its airstrikes in eastern Syria this week killed more than 300 Islamic State militants.

Russia has been a major backer of Syria's President Bashar Assad whose government troops have been advancing in the eastern province of Deir el-Zour against IS under the cover of Russian airstrikes.

Meanwhile, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces are also marching against the Islamic State group, backed by the U.S.-led coalition.

Russia's Defence Ministry said in a statement early on Tuesday that its airstrikes just outside Deir el-Zour, on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River, killed more than 304 IS fighters and left more than 200 wounded.