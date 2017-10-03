Russian military holds massive missile drills
MOSCOW — The Russian military is conducting sweeping drills that involve dozens of intercontinental ballistic missile launchers.
All those types of nuclear-tipped ICBMs are mounted on heavy trucks, making it more difficult for an enemy to spot and destroy them. The ministry said the drills are spread across vast area from the Tver region northwest of Moscow to the Irkutsk region in eastern Siberia.
The Russian military has intensified its combat training amid tensions with NATO over Ukraine.
