Rwanda opposition figure Rwigara faces insurrection charges
A
A
Share via Email
KIGALI, Rwanda — Rwandan prosecutors have charged a prominent critic of the president with forgery and inciting insurrection against the state.
Diane Rwigara faces up to 15 years in jail if she is convicted of the more serious
Rwigara and some members of her family have been in detention since Sept. 23. Her mother and sister also face criminal charges.
Rwigara tried to run against President Paul Kagame in Rwanda's Aug. 4 presidential vote but was disqualified on grounds that she lacked enough supporting signatures and had forged some.
She has said the charges against her are politically motivated after she spoke critically of Kagame's human rights record.
Human Rights Watch said last week that Rwanda's authorities have arrested, forcibly disappeared, and threatened political opponents since the election.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Driver charged after two men killed when car slams into parked van in Lower Sackville
-
'Beautiful vision:' Halifax Brewery Farmers' Market getting major upgrades
-
Stop 'throwing pork chops to raccoons,' says Dartmouth councillor who wants feeding ban
-
Calgary school trustee candidate condemned for Edmonton attack comments: 'You are finished'