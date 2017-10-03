Rwanda opposition figure Rwigara faces insurrection charges

KIGALI, Rwanda — Rwandan prosecutors have charged a prominent critic of the president with forgery and inciting insurrection against the state.

Diane Rwigara faces up to 15 years in jail if she is convicted of the more serious offence of inciting insurrection.

Rwigara and some members of her family have been in detention since Sept. 23. Her mother and sister also face criminal charges.

Rwigara tried to run against President Paul Kagame in Rwanda's Aug. 4 presidential vote but was disqualified on grounds that she lacked enough supporting signatures and had forged some.

She has said the charges against her are politically motivated after she spoke critically of Kagame's human rights record.