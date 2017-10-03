Serbia guarantees Ratko Mladic's release on health grounds
BELGRADE, Serbia — Serbia says former Bosnian Serb military commander Ratko Mladic, who is being tried for genocide at a U.N. tribunal, can be released provisionally on health grounds from detention in The Hague, Netherlands.
Serbia's state TV said Tuesday that the government was responding to requests from the
Judges at the Netherlands-based U.N. war crimes tribunal for the former Yugoslavia rejected in May a similar
Mladic was arrested in Serbia in 2011 after more than a decade on the run. He is charged with genocide for the massacre in Srebrenica of some 8,000 Muslims in 1995 and other atrocities of Bosnia's 1992-95 war.
