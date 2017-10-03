Sheriff: Machine guns, 900 rounds found during traffic stop

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Police in Tennessee say they found a large cache of weapons, including two machine-guns , on a driver pulled over for speeding.

The Johnson City Press quotes Washington County Sheriff Ed Graybeal as saying deputies found a .357- calibre Magnum, a loaded .45- calibre semi-automatic, a .223- calibre fully automatic AR rifle, a .308- calibre fully automatic AR rifle, more than 900 rounds of ammunition, and survival equipment.

Greybeals says the discovery was made after the deputies stopped 43-year-old Scott A. Edmisten for speeding early Monday.

He says Edmisten threatened the arresting officer and lunged toward investigators who tried to question him after he was taken to a detention centre .

Edmisten is charged with possession of prohibited weapons, speeding, and felony evading arrest. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

___