Sheriff: Machine guns, 900 rounds found during traffic stop
A
A
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Police in Tennessee say they found a large cache of weapons, including two
The Johnson City Press quotes Washington County Sheriff Ed Graybeal as saying deputies found a .357-
He says Edmisten threatened the arresting officer and lunged toward investigators who tried to question him after he was taken to a detention
Edmisten is charged with possession of prohibited weapons, speeding, and felony evading arrest. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.
___
