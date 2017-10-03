Small jet with 6 people aboard goes off runway; no injuries

NEW ORLEANS — A small jet with six people aboard went off the end of a runway at New Orleans' main airport.

No injuries have been reported and commercial flights were not interrupted.

A news release from Louis Armstrong International Airport says a Learjet 35 ran off the end of a runway and came to a stop a little before 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The jet had four crew members and two passengers on board.

Airport spokeswoman Michelle Wilcut said the runway was closed but the airport remained open.