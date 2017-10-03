Soaring airline stocks help Wall Street inch to new heights
NEW YORK — U.S. stock indexes inched higher in afternoon trading on Tuesday and tacked on a bit more to their records set a day earlier. Trading was again quiet, with only modest moves for bond yields, commodities and other markets. Stock markets were closed in Germany, China and South Korea for holidays.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index was up 2 points, or 0.1
ASCENDING: Airline stocks were leading the market after Delta Air Lines said that it expects to report roughly 2
Delta rose $2.98, or 6.2
United Continental rose $2.75, or 4.6
PAYDAY: Paychex, which offers payroll, human-resources and other services for companies, rose after reporting stronger earnings and revenue for the latest quarter than analysts expected. Its stock climbed $2.02, or 3.4
REVVED UP: General Motors and Ford Motor were among the market's leaders after each reported strong sales growth in the United States for last month. It's a turnaround for automakers, which had seen sales drop across the industry through the year's first eight months.
GM climbed $1.20, or 2.9
BUILDING HIGHER: Homebuilder Lennar rose after it reported stronger quarterly sales and earnings than analysts expected. Interest rates remain relatively low, and the strengthening job market is helping to convince more people to buy homes. Lennar rose $2.26, or 4.3
ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude dipped 19 cents to $50.39 per barrel. That follows a $1.09-per-barrel slide on Monday as worries mount that the world has more oil available than it needs. Brent crude, the standard for international oil prices, fell 13 cents to $55.99 a barrel.
YIELDS: The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.33
CURRENCIES: The dollar inched up to 112.85 Japanese yen from 112.65 yen late Monday. The euro rose to $1.1748 from $1.1746, and the British pound dipped to $1.3243 from $1.3286.
MARKETS OVERSEAS: France's CAC 40 rose 0.3
COMMODITIES: Gold slipped $1.10 to $1,274.70 per ounce, silver slipped a penny to $16.65 per ounce and copper rose 1 cent to $2.96 per pound.
Natural gas fell 2 cents to $2.90 per 1,000 cubic feet, heating oil dropped 2 cents to $1.75 per gallon and wholesale gasoline was close to flat at $1.56 per gallon.
