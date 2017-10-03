Supreme court weighs case on detention of immigrants
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is wrestling for a second time with whether the government can indefinitely detain immigrants it's considering deporting without providing a hearing.
An eight-member court didn't decide the issue last year, presumably because the justices were deadlocked. With Justice Neil Gorsuch joining the court, he will presumably break a tie. But the justices struggled Tuesday with the issue just as they did when the case was first heard last November.
The case the justices were hearing is a class-action lawsuit brought by immigrants who've spent long periods in custody. The group includes some people facing deportation because they've committed a crime and others being detained while they seek asylum. The issue for the court is whether they should get a bond hearing after six months of detention.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Driver charged after two men killed when car slams into parked van in Lower Sackville
-
'Beautiful vision:' Halifax Brewery Farmers' Market getting major upgrades
-
-
Calgary school trustee candidate condemned for Edmonton attack comments: 'You are finished'