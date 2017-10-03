The Latest: Ex-Health and Human Services secretary testifies

NEWARK, N.J. — The Latest on the bribery trial of U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez and a wealthy campaign donor (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

Jurors at the bribery trial of U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez have heard testimony from former Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius (sah-BEEL'-eeh-us).

Sebelius testified Monday she met with Menendez in 2012. The meeting is a key component of the government's case against the New Jersey Democrat.

An indictment alleges Menendez advocated with Sebelius and others on behalf of Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen, who was involved in a Medicare billing dispute.

Menendez is charged with accepting bribes from Melgen, including trips on his private jet and luxury hotel stays. Both men deny the charges.

Sebelius testified Menendez didn't mention Melgen's case during the meeting but that she assumed from what she knew that "that was the reason we were in the room."

___

11:40 a.m.

The bribery trial of U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez is focusing on a meeting with then-Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius.

An indictment charges the New Jersey Democrat met with Sebelius in 2012 to advocate on behalf of Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen in Melgen's $8.9 million Medicare billing dispute. It alleges Melgen bribed Menendez with trips on his private jet and luxury hotel stays.

A former agency staffer testified Monday that Menendez reacted angrily when the staffer disagreed with Menendez's claim that Medicare billing policy was being applied inconsistently.

During cross-examination Tuesday by Menendez's attorney, the staffer said Menendez discussed policy issues and didn't mention Melgen's name.

Sebelius could testify Tuesday or Wednesday.