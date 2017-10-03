The Latest: House targets cops who job-hop after misconduct
LANSING, Mich. — The Latest on legislation to stop job-hopping by police officers accused of misconduct (all times local):
4:05 p.m.
Legislation approved in Michigan aims to stop police misconduct from being kept a secret when officers apply for a new job at another department.
The bill won approval 105-2 on Tuesday in the House after clearing the Senate earlier this year.
It would require law enforcement agencies to keep records of the reasons for and circumstances surrounding any officer's employment separation. The officer would have to sign a waiver allowing a prospective employer to ask for the records.
The department could not hire the officer unless it receives the records.
The bill sponsor, Republican Sen. Rick Jones, says he wants to stop "gypsy cops" from hopping from job to job after being accused of misconduct. Gov. Rick Snyder is expected to sign the legislation.
Online:
Senate Bill 223: http://bit.ly/2mwxQ3Z
