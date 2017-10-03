The Latest: Trump calls Vegas shooter 'demented man'

WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump and the Las Vegas shooting (all times local):

8:38 a.m.

President Donald Trump is calling the man who killed 59 people and wounded hundreds others at a music festival in Las Vegas a "very, very sick individual."

Trump spoke to reporters Tuesday as he departed for a trip to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico. He called the gunman "demented" and said "we're looking into him very seriously."

Trump also praised Las Vegas police, saying they had done an "incredible job."

Trump stressed that the shooting was a tragedy. Asked about gun laws, the president said "we'll be talking about gun laws as time goes by."

__

4:01 a.m.

President Donald Trump has condemned the mass shooting in Las Vegas — in which at least 59 people were shot dead — as an "act of pure evil" and declared the nation would unite behind the survivors, but he refused to get into a new debate over gun control.

Trump spoke slowly and carefully Monday morning from the White House Diplomatic Room, focusing not on the identity or possible motive of the gunman but on the nation's efforts to heal.