The Latest: Up to 15 inches of snow in northern Montana
The Latest on a winter storm that hit north-central Montana (all times local):
10:45 a.m.
A winter storm dropped heavy, wet snow in north-central Montana, closing roads and schools and downing power lines.
The National Weather Service reports Havre had received nearly 15 inches of snow by 6 a.m. Tuesday. The weight of the snow and wind uprooted trees throughout the city and downed power lines. NorthWestern Energy spokesman Butch Larcombe says about 7,000 customers were without power from Havre east to Dodson.
Classes were
The Department of Transportation says power lines were down or hanging low across U.S. Highway 2 near Harlem and Dodson.
