Trial begins against former Argentine Vice-President Boudou

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Former Argentine Vice-President Amado Boudou is facing trial on charges of bribery and conducting business incompatible with public office.

Boudou is accused of using shell companies and middlemen to gain control of a company that was granted contracts to print the Argentine peso. He denies any wrongdoing.

The 54-year-old also served as economy minister during the 2007-2015 administration of former President Cristina Fernandez.

A judicial investigation determined that Boudou acted to smooth a printing company's exit from bankruptcy and engineer its purchase by a shell company so he and other secret partners could benefit from tax exemptions and government contracts.