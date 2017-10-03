Trial delay for teen accused of trying to join Islamic State
A
A
Share via Email
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina teenager accused of trying to fight for the Islamic State won't be tried until next year.
Federal court documents show a judge Monday rescheduled proceedings for 18-year-old Zakaryia Abdin to January. Both prosecutors and
Abdin was arrested at Charleston's airport in March as he tried to board a plane for Jordan. Authorities say he told an undercover agent he wanted to torture an American and would attack a U.S. site if he couldn't get out of the country.
Abdin remains jailed on a charge of attempting to provide material support to a terrorist organization.