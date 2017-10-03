Tropical bird likely blown off course by hurricane dies
EASTHAM, Mass. — A tropical bird believed to be the first of its type seen in Massachusetts has died after it was likely blown off course by Hurricane Jose.
Wild Care Cape Cod, a wildlife rehabilitation facility in Eastham, said Monday that the masked booby died overnight. It was found last week at a Cape Cod beach.
They say the bird's condition was "grim" from the beginning and it became worse on Sunday.
A necropsy will be performed by Tufts University. Then the bird will be taken to the Harvard Museum of Comparative Zoology to be exhibited.
Massachusetts Audubon science
The seabirds are more common in the Gulf of Mexico.
