UK's May fights for future after election woes, Brexit rift

MANCHESTER, England — Britain's governing Conservatives are holding their first conference since being re-elected in June, but they're not in a celebratory mood.

The party's grip on power is tenuous, its support base is aging, and its government is deeply divided over Brexit. For Prime Minister Theresa May, the annual gathering is a make-or-break chance to bring her fractious party into line and stop rivals trying to grab her crown.

Political scientist Tim Bale says May has little chance of "turning things around" with her keynote conference speech. "I think it's just a case of stopping the rot."