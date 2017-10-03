UN says recovery of eastern Caribbean could cost $1 billion
A senior U.N. official says the recovery of eastern Caribbean islands hardest hit by recent hurricanes could cost up to $1 billion. They include Dominica, Barbuda, Turks and Caicos, the British Virgin Islands and Anguilla
He told U.N. correspondents in a phone briefing from Dominica on Tuesday that "we don't have exact figures yet" but for the worst-affected islands, the total recovery bill will be "half a billion to a billion dollars."
O'Malley said the U.N., World Bank and Antigua government have already conducted a needs assessment for Barbuda, whose 1,800 residents were evacuated.
