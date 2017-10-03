US Muslim, Jewish group branching out to build on mission
A
A
Share via Email
DEARBORN, Mich. — A national Muslim-Jewish alliance formed to fight hate crimes and forge better ties between them is branching out to build on its mission.
The Muslim Jewish Advisory Council met Tuesday in Detroit suburb of Dearborn, one of the largest and oldest communities of Arabs and Muslims in the United States. Leaders say it was an intentional destination for its first meeting outside New York City and Washington, D.C.
Co-chairs Stanley Bergman and Farooq Kathwari say the Detroit area has been a model for Muslim-Jewish partnerships, and other officials add it could host a regional affiliate office next year. Current affiliate sites include Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Dallas and Miami.
Bergman says U.S. Muslims and Jews previously lacked a "vehicle" where they "could be in a room and talk about respective concerns."
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Women will bear the brunt of the racism': Muslim community feeling backlash after Saturday attack
-
Stop 'throwing pork chops to raccoons,' says Dartmouth councillor who wants feeding ban
-
'I heard the last round:' Halifax woman on being in same hotel as shooter during Las Vegas massacre
-
Halifax police say man roughed up in Dartmouth home, suffers significant injuries