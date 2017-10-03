US Senators announce $2.5M granted to help parts of Virginia

WASHINGTON — Virginia's U.S. senators say that more than $2.5 million will be granted to 10 projects for improving infrastructure and economic development in the state's southwest region.

Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced the federal funding from the Appalachian Regional Commission in a statement Monday.

Three projects receiving $500,000 are for an art museum in Abingdon, the water supply in Lee County, and sewer collection in Wise County.