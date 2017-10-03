US yachtsman Cayard speaks to prevalence of plastic in seas
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
MILAN — U.S. yachtsman Paul Cayard says his life on the water has given him a firsthand view of the increase of plastic waste in the world's oceans.
Cayard told The Associated Press at a forum on preserving oceans that over his 50-year sailing life, 40 as a professional, he has witnessed everything from plastic bags caught on racing boats in the high seas to refrigerators and sofas floating in the bay off Rio de Janeiro.
Cayard, 58, said on a recent race from Los Angeles to Hawaii "half the boats had problems with plastic getting stuck on the keel, and they either have to stop and go backward to get it off, or send someone overboard."
While it is frustrating from a racing perspective, he said the bigger issue "is just how bad this is for the planet."
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Man killed after head-on crash between car, tractor trailer on Nova Scotia highway
-
-
'A way for men to come together': Men Going Their Own Way just want to be left alone
-
Calgary school trustee candidate condemned for Edmonton attack comments: 'You are finished'