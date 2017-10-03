VA watchdog reviewing Shulkin 10-day trip to Europe
WASHINGTON — The Veterans Affairs Department's watchdog says it is reviewing Secretary David Shulkin's 10-day trip to Europe with his wife that mixed business meetings with sightseeing.
A spokesman for the inspector general's office, Michael Nacincik, calls the review "preliminary."
Shulkin is one of several Cabinet members who have faced questions about travel after Tom Price resigned as health chief.
The VA says all the travel activities were preapproved as part of an ethics review.