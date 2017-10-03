Vets sue Defence Department over 1966 Spain H-bomb mishap
HARTFORD, Conn. — Veterans groups sued the
The lawsuit filed in federal court in Connecticut says many of the 1,600 airmen who responded to the accident have been unable to obtain disability benefits for radiation-related illnesses because the
A
The lawsuit was filed by Yale Law School students representing Vietnam Veterans of America, the group's Connecticut chapter and Anthony Maloni, a 72-year-old veteran airman from Agawam, Massachusetts.
The veterans groups are seeking a court order compelling the
On Jan. 17, 1966, a U.S. B-52 bomber and a
The midair collision resulted in the release of four U.S. hydrogen bombs. None of the bombs exploded, but the plutonium-filled detonators on two went off, scattering 7 pounds (3 kilograms) of highly radioactive plutonium 239 across the landscape.
The 1,600 airmen were sent to the crash site area to recover the weapons and were exposed to dangerous levels of radiation daily for weeks or months at a time, according to the lawsuit. Many of the airmen later developed various forms of cancer, blood disorders, heart and lung dysfunction and other sicknesses, but were denied disability benefits by the Department of Veterans Affairs, the lawsuit says.
Maloni was 21 when he went to Palomares. Afterward, he developed psoriasis, eczema, alopecia, bronchitis, high blood pressure and ischemic heart disease, and began experiencing excruciating headaches and migraines, the lawsuit says.
"Palomares veterans have waited decades for even basic information about the medical risks that prolonged exposure to radioactive plutonium dust carries," said Patti Dumin, president of the Connecticut State Council of the Vietnam Veterans of America. "They cannot wait any longer. The Pentagon owes them answers."
The lawsuit also says the Air Force failed to protect the airmen from the radiation and warn them about the danger. Although the
The
