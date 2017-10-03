Woman accused of leaving child in car outside salon indicted

DECATUR, Ga. — A South Carolina woman accused of leaving her toddler in a hot car just outside Atlanta while she got her hair done faces charges including second-degree murder.

Prosecutors said in a news release that a grand jury on Tuesday indicted 25-year-old Dijanelle Fowler in the June 15 death of her 13-month-old daughter, Skylar.

Fowler, who has been living in Charleston, remains in jail without bond. Her attorney, Charles Brant, called the situation unfortunate.

Prosecutors say Fowler left Skylar in the car while she was in a salon in Tucker. When she returned five hours later, she sought help jump-starting her car and drove to Emory University Hospital.