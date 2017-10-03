Zimbabwe police hold reporter for story on Grace Mugabe

HARARE, Zimbabwe — A defence lawyer in Zimbabwe says police have detained a journalist for reporting that President Robert Mugabe's wife allegedly donated used underwear and women's nightgowns to ruling party supporters.

Lawyer Passmore Nyakureba said Tuesday that Kenneth Nyangani, a reporter with the NewsDay newspaper, was detained on Monday in the eastern city of Mutare after the story was published.

Nyakureba said police initially indicated that they plan to charge Nyangani with criminal defamation, though the journalist has not yet been formally charged.