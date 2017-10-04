Archaeologists find 4,000-year-old obelisk near Cairo

CAIRO — Egypt says archaeologists have discovered the upper part of royal obelisk dating back more than 4,000 years.

The Antiquities Ministry said Wednesday the unearthed part of the obelisk is made of pink granite and is about 2.5 metres (yards) high. The entire obelisk is believed to have been at least twice as high.

Archaeologists say the obelisk, which was found in the Saqqara area outside Cairo, belongs to the mother of King Pepi II of the 6th dynasty, who ascended the throne at the age of six. One side of the obelisk bore an ancient Egyptian cartouche with hieroglyphic scripts.