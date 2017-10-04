Arrest made in racist threats directed at Howard University

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A northern Virginia man has been charged with making racist threats directed at historically black Howard University in 2015.

Twenty-six-year-old John Edgar Rust of Alexandria was charged in federal court Wednesday with transmitting threats over the internet.

According to an FBI affidavit, Rust posted his threat to a chat board in November 2015. He concluded by saying "After all, it's not murder if they're black."

The affidavit states investigators traced the threat to a Panera restaurant in Alexandria. Agents determined Rust's computer was connected to the restaurant's Wi-Fi network. The affidavit shows investigators quickly honed in on Rust, but the investigation required detailed computer forensics to bring charges.